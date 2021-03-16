Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 17,457 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 17,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,989,000 after purchasing an additional 142,778 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.2% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,895,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,916,000 after purchasing an additional 445,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $65.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,092,297. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.81. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $68.21. The company has a market capitalization of $117.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $18,791,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,578,741 shares of company stock worth $91,830,242. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.64.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

