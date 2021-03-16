Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 19,529 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.42.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.11. 478,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,946,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average is $48.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $57.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

