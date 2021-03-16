Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.65 Million in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000. Activision Blizzard comprises about 0.9% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 585,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,385,000 after buying an additional 96,036 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $987,000. Ossiam lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 217,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,222,000 after buying an additional 101,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 265,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,689,000 after buying an additional 72,365 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.02. 62,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,831,931. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

ATVI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

