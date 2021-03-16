Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,000. Monolithic Power Systems accounts for about 1.8% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPWR traded up $8.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $349.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,883. The company’s 50-day moving average is $364.53 and its 200-day moving average is $328.72. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.12 and a 52-week high of $406.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.84, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 79.05%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 23,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $8,462,023.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 277,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,737,046.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $491,365.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,534,580.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 253,937 shares of company stock valued at $94,495,817. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.00.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

