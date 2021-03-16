AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,151,275. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $166.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

