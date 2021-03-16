Actinium Price Up 19.8% Over Last Week (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One Actinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $612,450.95 and approximately $31,999.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Actinium alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000138 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000112 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000163 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 29,354,450 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.