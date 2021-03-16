Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,365 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $24,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 31,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $92.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.08. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

