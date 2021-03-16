AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Given New $29.00 Price Target at TD Securities

AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ACUIF. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AcuityAds from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

Shares of ACUIF opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.45. AcuityAds has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.