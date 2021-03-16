Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Hits $0.0175 on Top Exchanges

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 81.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $4.38 million and approximately $676,860.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,732.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,788.48 or 0.03209024 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.73 or 0.00360167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $526.03 or 0.00943849 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.16 or 0.00398619 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.29 or 0.00348609 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.45 or 0.00246621 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00022031 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

