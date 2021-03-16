Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acutus Medical Inc. is an arrhythmia management company. It focused on the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus Medical Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AFIB. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

AFIB traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $18.36. 13,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,796. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Acutus Medical has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $38.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFIB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Acutus Medical by 366.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

