adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €280.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €330.00 ($388.24) price target on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €271.50 ($319.41).

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €292.80 ($344.47) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €283.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €280.32. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a one year high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

