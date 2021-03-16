Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ADNT. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Adient from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Adient from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adient from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Adient from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adient presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.18.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $47.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. Adient has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $48.65.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adient will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 5,960.6% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 983,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

