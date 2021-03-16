Adirondack Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Adirondack Trust Co. decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,896,000 after acquiring an additional 23,346 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,425,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,075,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $189.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $189.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.65.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.