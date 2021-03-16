Adirondack Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Adirondack Trust Co. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,762 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 304.7% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.81. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

