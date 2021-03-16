Adirondack Trust Co. Has $393,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period.

BND stock opened at $84.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $79.51 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

