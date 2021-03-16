Adirondack Trust Co. Has $729,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,460 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,401,651,000 after purchasing an additional 454,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NIKE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,752,404,000 after buying an additional 388,550 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in NIKE by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after buying an additional 4,812,150 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in NIKE by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,389,260 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,601,529,000 after buying an additional 1,236,833 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,013,054 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $992,137,000 after buying an additional 319,266 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $35,548,550. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $145.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.50 and its 200 day moving average is $132.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $229.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.06.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

