Advisory Research Inc. Grows Stock Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,075 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.32% of Sterling Bancorp worth $11,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,393,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,294,000 after buying an additional 1,370,086 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,699,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,034,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,454,000 after buying an additional 750,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,001,000 after buying an additional 669,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Hovde Group raised Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE STL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.55. The company had a trading volume of 360,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,322. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.68.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

