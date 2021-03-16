Advisory Research Inc. Has $15.90 Million Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 161.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 82,010 shares during the period. Reliance Steel & Aluminum makes up about 1.2% of Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $15,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RS traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.83. 3,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,112. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $70.57 and a 52 week high of $154.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.17 and its 200-day moving average is $119.19.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

