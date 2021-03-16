Advisory Research Inc. Has $41.42 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,265 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 3.0% of Advisory Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $41,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,123,445. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.68. The company has a market cap of $621.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

