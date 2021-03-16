Advisory Research Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,165,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,870 shares during the period. Element Solutions comprises about 1.5% of Advisory Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $20,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $899,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 43,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Element Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 225,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ESI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

NYSE:ESI traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $20.16. 16,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $21.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.96.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

