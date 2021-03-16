Advisory Research Inc. Makes New $9.12 Million Investment in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 785,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,123,000. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Viper Energy Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 177,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 67,873 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,631,000. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VNOM shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.82.

Viper Energy Partners stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.64. Viper Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 430.77%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

