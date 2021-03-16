Advisory Research Inc. Reduces Position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 538,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140,173 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AJO LP bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 222.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 533.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 15.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

HBNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, CEO Craig M. Dwight sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $190,383.50. Also, EVP Mark E. Secor sold 6,389 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $117,429.82. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,941 shares of company stock worth $1,087,699. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HBNC stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $19.19. 1,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,809. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $842.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

