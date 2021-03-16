Advisory Research Inc. Reduces Stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84,426 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Worthington Industries worth $6,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WOR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 602.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 21,075 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 16,072 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,802,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,506,000 after purchasing an additional 72,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $43,171.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,822.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WOR. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.70. 2,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $74.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.05 and a 200-day moving average of $52.13.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $731.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.30 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

