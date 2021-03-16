Advisory Research Inc. Takes Position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,072,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,842,000. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.05% of Ecopetrol as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 53,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 208,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 138,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 41,879 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 150,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 4,560.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 188,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 183,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.84. 16,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,080. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.82. Ecopetrol S.A. has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.59.

Ecopetrol Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

