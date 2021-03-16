Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDF. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 129,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 28,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DDF opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.64. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $10.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0623 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. This is a boost from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

