Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Holdings in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) by 125.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Retractable Technologies were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 481.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 35,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $475,000. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RVP stock opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $441.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.16. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.33.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, autodisable, and allergy antigen syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; blood collection sets; and Patient Safe safety medical products, including syringes and Luer caps.

