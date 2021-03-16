Advisory Services Network LLC Has $42,000 Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ingredion by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,156. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,502 shares of company stock valued at $132,923 over the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.40.

Shares of INGR opened at $92.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.11 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.03 and a 200-day moving average of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

