Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New Investment in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QURE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of uniQure by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of uniQure by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of uniQure by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,030,000 after acquiring an additional 323,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of uniQure by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get uniQure alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on QURE. Guggenheim raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. uniQure has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $71.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.19.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. Analysts forecast that uniQure will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 12,501 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total transaction of $605,173.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $27,814.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,294.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,269 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,534. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE).

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.