Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGM. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth $183,348,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at $107,944,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 69.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,150,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,263,000 after buying an additional 1,704,017 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 19.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,448,000 after purchasing an additional 444,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 18.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,032,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,216,000 after purchasing an additional 311,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 2,168,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $80,768,048.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,148.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $295,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,257,107 shares of company stock valued at $84,158,943 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average of $28.22. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $42.04.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s revenue was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Macquarie lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.