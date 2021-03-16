Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 107 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 213 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 32,487 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,170,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,224,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,690 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.67.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $172.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $178.64.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,767,379.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

