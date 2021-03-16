Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 79 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 171 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TopBuild by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,097,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $754,341,000 after acquiring an additional 34,924 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,222,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,998,000 after buying an additional 545,990 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,121,000 after buying an additional 36,457 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,477,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 382.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 303,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,934,000 after buying an additional 240,871 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

TopBuild stock opened at $204.99 on Tuesday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $54.83 and a 1-year high of $224.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.11.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

