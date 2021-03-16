Aeon (AEON) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5,539.00

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $8.26 million and $5,539.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aeon has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000932 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $230.46 or 0.00411589 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash.

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

