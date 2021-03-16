AerCap (NYSE:AER) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $75.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AerCap traded as high as $61.70 and last traded at $61.51, with a volume of 3168 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.93.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AER. Stephens raised shares of AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in AerCap by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,110,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,101,000 after acquiring an additional 292,897 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,258,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,674,000 after purchasing an additional 115,523 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,167,000. Hound Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 3,108,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,308,000 after buying an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in AerCap by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,459,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,124,000 after buying an additional 49,696 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -236.19 and a beta of 2.42.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. AerCap’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

