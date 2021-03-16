Aergo Hits Market Capitalization of $77.78 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Aergo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aergo has traded up 70.1% against the US dollar. Aergo has a total market cap of $77.78 million and $99.91 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00049133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $364.40 or 0.00656722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00071483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00026435 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00035743 BTC.

Aergo Token Profile

Aergo (CRYPTO:AERGO) is a token. It launched on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,019,890 tokens. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem. “

