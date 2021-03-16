Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Receives $53.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.83.

AJRD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Truist Financial cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

AJRD opened at $47.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.62. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 17,684 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.