Affinity Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,216 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 41.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954,136 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth $148,502,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter valued at $134,689,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $212,732,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 148.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,539,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,434,000 after buying an additional 1,516,821 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.01. 193,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,392,407. The company has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of -113.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.76. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $12,970,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total value of $1,098,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,378,725 shares of company stock valued at $102,384,491.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.69.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

