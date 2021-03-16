Affinity Wealth Management LLC Has $884,000 Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

CPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

Chesapeake Utilities stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.98. 235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,735. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.25. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $120.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $137.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.20 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 14.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 48.09%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total value of $282,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

