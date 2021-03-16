Affinity Wealth Management LLC Invests $8.30 Million in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 242,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,304,000. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF comprises about 1.8% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIZ traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.07. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,917. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.18. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $18.78 and a 52 week high of $35.58.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

