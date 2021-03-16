Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Stevard LLC

Stevard LLC decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Stevard LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Aflac by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 2.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 13,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Aflac by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $2,132,176.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,890.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,230 shares of company stock worth $4,449,110. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AFL traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.96. 73,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,889,043. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.50. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.70.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

