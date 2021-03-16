Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AGEN stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 75,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,853. Agenus has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91. The company has a market cap of $621.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.86.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

