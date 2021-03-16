AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Short Interest Up 56.7% in February

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the February 11th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGFMF opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66. AGF Management has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.90.

Get AGF Management alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGFMF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AGF Management from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of AGF Management from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AGF Management from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AGF Management from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of AGF Management from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGF Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.64.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.