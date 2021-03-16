Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Raised to C$31.00 at TD Securities

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

AC has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut Air Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Air Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Cormark boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Air Canada to C$28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$28.89.

Air Canada stock opened at C$29.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.81. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$9.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The company had revenue of C$827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$836.76 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 16,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total value of C$404,127.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$329,006.58. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette purchased 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$24.50 per share, with a total value of C$85,239.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$877,951.50.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

