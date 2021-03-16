AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AIABF opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20. AirAsia Group Berhad has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.58.

About AirAsia Group Berhad

AirAsia Group Berhad, an investment holding company, provides commercial air transportation services in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, and Japan under the AirAsia brand. It also offers management, tour operating, aircraft leasing, shared and outsourcing, central depository, financial and other related, event ticketing, and consultancy services, as well as services in the areas of information technology design, development, and implementation; facilitates business transactions for AirAsia Group with non-resident goods and service providers; and trades in coffee and tea related products, and multimedia content and equipment.

