Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the February 11th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AKBTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Akbank T.A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Akbank T.A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

AKBTY stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. Akbank T.A.S. has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking.

