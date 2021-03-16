Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Receives Neutral Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a $90.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Albany International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albany International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.17.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $85.40 on Monday. Albany International has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 19.46%.

In other Albany International news, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $158,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $82,640.00. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $289,382 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

