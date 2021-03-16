Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of ALRS opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. Alerus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.89. The company has a market capitalization of $551.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $61.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.31 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alerus Financial will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

