Alethea Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,207 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 850.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in AT&T by 329.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,164,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,547 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in AT&T by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,952,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,098 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,506,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.81. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $212.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.