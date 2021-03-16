Alethea Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000. Evergy makes up approximately 0.5% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Evergy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Evergy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Evergy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy stock opened at $59.27 on Tuesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.05%.

In other news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 10,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.48 per share, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at $760,271.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $56,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,617.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,105 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

See Also: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.