Alethea Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 28,363 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 1.0% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 97,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $83.33 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $85.08. The stock has a market cap of $150.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.96 and its 200 day moving average is $62.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.86.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

