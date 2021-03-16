Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ATD.B. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$51.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$47.91.

TSE ATD.B opened at C$41.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.68. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$30.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.49. The company has a market cap of C$46.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.64.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

